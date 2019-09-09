PM Modi applauds Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor for supporting ISRO

PM replied to Tweets of Bollywood celebrities in support of ISRO

India's second instalment of its moon mission, Chandrayan 2, failed to have a successful landing at moon's surface after the communication was lost with Vikram Lander. In these disappointing times everybody stood solid with ISRO and congratulated the team for its efforts. Like PM Modi said there are no failures and only experiments in science.

In these moments of disappointment Prime Minister's gesture to console ISRO chief K Sivan while the latter broke down melted our hearts. Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted the clip of PM consoling ISRO chief and wrote Touched to see

@narendramodi

ji comforting & encouraging everyone at

@isro

. As an Indian we are all super proud of our scientists, engineers and technicians involved in the #Chandrayaan2 project.

Jai Hind

replying to the Tweet PM Modi wrote “Don’t we often say India is a family? Warm words and support is what a family is all about. Indeed, we are proud of @isro and our scientists.”

Don't we often say India is a family? Warm words and support is what a family is all about. Indeed, we are proud of @isro and our scientists. https://t.co/Zc2LG9iPvm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Sonam Kapoor termed the picture of PM consoling Sivan as 'heartening', replying to Sonam's tweet the Prime Minister wrote ‘Hardwork and dedication has made @isro a pioneer in space technology and the same passion will continue to ensure they scale newer heights.”

Hardwork and dedication has made @isro a pioneer in space technology and the same passion will continue to ensure they scale newer heights. https://t.co/N5FqOpZv5X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

He also replied to filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor's tweet of the picture where PM is seen giving a warm hug to Sivan

1.3 billion Indians are with @isro.



They make us proud with their resilience and spirit of exploration. https://t.co/9CGR0iXnhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Reverting to a Tweet by Anushka Sharma, in which the actress admired the hard work, perseverance, and achievements of ISRO, PM Tweeted “Indeed, we are proud of our scientists. @isro has inspired thousands of young minds to take up science and that is a victory on its own. @AnushkaSharma.