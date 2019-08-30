Friday, August 30, 2019
     
Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan enjoys Lucknow street food in auto-rickshaw

Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday shared a picture enjoying Lucknow street food sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2019 15:45 IST
Kartik Aaryan seems to be completely bowled by Lucknow's cuisine. The actor, who is presently in the City of Nawabs shooting for his upcoming film "Pati, Patni Aur Woh", shared a picture on Instagram, where he can be seen enjoying mouthwatering Lucknowi parathas and chole sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

Kartik captioned the image, "Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka laajawaab khana #PatiPatniAurWoh@". Chintu Tyagi is his character's name in the film. Replying to his post, a fan commented: "I eat lunch in the rickshaw every day," while another wrote: "You are more delicious than that chole kulche!" 

Another user commented: "Haan bhai diet k liye Chhole Bhature... mujhe bhi chahiye aisa diet food." (If Chole Bhature qualifies as diet food, then even I need some). In Mudassar Aziz's romantic-comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which is a remake of the BR Chopra classic of the same name (1978), the actor will be seen in a character called Chintu Tyagi. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as female leads.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few films in his kitty including "Pati Patni Aur Woh". The 28-year-old actor will be seen alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama slated to release in February next year. He will also be seen in Anees Baazmee's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 blockbuster "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

