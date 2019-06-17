Image Source : TWITTER Mani Ratnam health update: Director quashes cardiac attack rumours, back to work after routine check-up

Director Mani Ratnam underwent a routine health check-up at a corporate hospital in Chennai and is back to work, his publicist said Monday. The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.

The hospital also said the National Award winning director had visited them for a routine check-up.

"After a routine check up Mani Ratnam sir (is) back to office today with his routine work... All is well," his publicist Nikkil wrote on Twitter. Ratnam had suffered a heart attack some years ago.

Another source close to Ratnam told IANS that there was nothing to worry.

"It's his yearly health check-up. Before he starts shooting, he usually checks in to make sure everything is alright. He is absolutely fine and he went in for a routine check-up earlier today," the source said.

Ratnam, who is gearing up to commence work on his next project, last had his annual health check-up in July 2018.

However, the "Roja" filmmaker had heart-related complications on the sets of "Yuva" in 2004. He has been under medical supervision since then.

Ratnam is all set to begin work on a cinematic adaptation of Tamil novel "Ponniyin Selvan". The film is a mega-budget multi-starrer and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already confirmed that she's part of the project.

