Khayyam Passes Away: Bollywood celebs and Twitterati pay tribute to legendary music-composer

Image Source : FILE Khayyam passes away

He made Rekha's Umrao Jaan magically adorn silver screen with his subtle tunes like 'Dil Cheez kya hai'. He made angry young man Amitabh Bachchan unravel his transfixing emotional side while singing 'Kabhi Kabhi mere Dil Mein'. He made us yearn for more before he left us.

Legendary Music Director Mohammed Zahur Khayyam bid adieu to world of mortals and left for the heavens.

His songs touched hearts of generations. They were companion to many a stories in our lives. And perhaps that's why, everyone poured their hearts out on Twitter.

Khayyam passes away. One more era comes to an end. Umrao Jaan, Kabhi Kabhi, Thodi Si Bewafai, Bazaar - what a beautiful list of movies where he gave some unforgettable music. The heavens are getting richer🙏🏻🙏🏻#Khayyam — Mitra Joshi (@mitrajo) August 19, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of the legendary music director

India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2019