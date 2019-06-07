Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan is absolutely unrecognisable in his latest look from 'Love Aaj Kal 2' sets

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan is much in the news not just because he is Ananya Panday's and Sara Ali Khan's crush, but also for his upcoming movies. Kartik Aaryan, the chocolate boy of Bollywood stole our heart with hi sepic monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and also his wonderful acting in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2 which is a sequel of Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. A picture of Kartik Aaryan is going viral on social media where Kartik Aaryan is looking absolutely unrecognisable. See picture

Kartik Aaryan's fan club has shared the picture on Instagram and it ignited like a wildfire. Fans have been reposting and sharing the picture to show how different Kartik Aaryan can look. He can be spotted in a white shirt and blue denim jeans with a moustache on his face. The look seems to be intense.

Besides this, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite star-kid Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He was last seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon.