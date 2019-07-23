Karan Johar talks about most memorable song of his career Bole Chudiyan

Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
Karan Johar reveals Bole Chudiyan song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is his most memorable song.  The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in leading roles.

July 23, 2019
Bollywood’s favourite filmmaker Karan Johar revealed the song "Bole chudiyan" from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' is the most memorable song of his career since it gave him his first working opportunity with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"Most memorable song of my career! My first working opportunity with the legend Amitabh Bachchan (literally fainted with nervousness) and the coming together of such incredible talent! Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Bebo choreographed by the one and only Farah Khan," Karan tweeted on Monday evening.

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", is a 2001 Indian family drama. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in leading roles, with Rani Mukerji appearing in an extended special appearance.

It tells the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

As a producer, he currently awaits the release of his next production venture "Brahmastra", which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also announced the arrival of Dostana 2 that would star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

