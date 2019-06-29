Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani’s film is rock steady with Rs 146.63 crore

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 8

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh has become unstoppable at the box office. After the collection of Day 8 i.e. second Friday, the film has garnered Rs 146.63 crore. It has easily become the second highest grosser of 2019 and according to the trade analyst in Bollywood, Kabir Singh will easily cross 300 crores as its total box office collection. This goes without saying that fans have loved Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s work in the film. Adding on to the performances, the songs of the film have added extra stars to it.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s performance has made viewers watch the film again and again which has resulted in big numbers raining in at teh box office. Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Kabir Singh has had the highest Monday and Tuesday box office collection than any other film in Bollywood. Surely, the film is eyeing at the 200-crore mark now.

Talking about the film, Shahid Kapoor had earlier said that Kabir Singh is a character which is beautifully flawed. In the film, Shahdi play the role of an alcoholic surgeon who falls in love with a girl, Preeti played by Kiara Advani, and sets on a journey to destroy himself after she leaves his life. While many critics and reviewers have called Kabir Singh a masterpiece, many others have also slammed the film for promoting ‘toxic masculinity’. Well, whatever be the reason, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh is definitely forcing people to go to the theaters and enjoy the film.

For the unversed, Kabir Singh is an official adaptation of Telegu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The iflm has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who directed the original film as well. Arjun Reddy also witnessed a dream run at the box office and starrer actor Vijay Devrakonda.

