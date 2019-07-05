Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kabir Khan impressed with Mini Mathur's acting

Mind The Malhotras, an Amazon Original Series, follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy. The spotlight is on Rishabh, played by Cyrus Sahukar, Shefali, played by Mini and their children.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is impressed with the performance of his wife and actress Mini Mathur in "Mind The Malhotras", and says her acting was enjoyable.

"Mini's acting in the Amazon original series is so natural because Shefali is an exaggerated version of Mini! Now Cyrus knows how I feel!! But jokes apart and with no bias in my judgment I think Mini has done a great job," Kabir said in a statement.

"Her acting was so enjoyable. You could see that she was enjoying herself. Mini has always been certain that she wasn't going to venture into acting until director Sahil Sangha approached her with Shefali's role. The role and the lead cast was the reason Mini decided to take the plunge," he added.

Mind The Malhotras is an Indian sitcom series which is produced by Dia Mirza, based on Israeli comedy La Famiglia.

The series is streamed on Amazon Prime which is an OTT platform. It has bagged great reviews by critics and audiences. The series was launched on June 7, 2019, and the fans are already requesting for the second part of it.