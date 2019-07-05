Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kabir Khan impressed with Mini Mathur's acting

Kabir Khan impressed with Mini Mathur's acting

Kabir Khan enjoyed watching Mind the Malhotras and is really impressed by the way Mini played Shefali's role.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 16:50 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kabir Khan impressed with Mini Mathur's acting

Mind The Malhotras, an Amazon Original Series, follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy. The spotlight is on Rishabh, played by Cyrus Sahukar, Shefali, played by Mini and their children. 

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is impressed with the performance of his wife and actress Mini Mathur in "Mind The Malhotras", and says her acting was enjoyable.

"Mini's acting in the Amazon original series is so natural because Shefali is an exaggerated version of Mini! Now Cyrus knows how I feel!! But jokes apart and with no bias in my judgment I think Mini has done a great job," Kabir said in a statement. 

"Her acting was so enjoyable. You could see that she was enjoying herself. Mini has always been certain that she wasn't going to venture into acting until director Sahil Sangha approached her with Shefali's role. The role and the lead cast was the reason Mini decided to take the plunge," he added.

Mind The Malhotras is an Indian sitcom series which is produced by Dia Mirza, based on Israeli comedy La Famiglia.

The series is streamed on Amazon Prime which is an OTT platform. It has bagged great reviews by critics and audiences. The series was launched on June 7, 2019, and the fans are already requesting for the second part of it.

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRoadies gang-leader Prince Narula breaks down on Nach Baliye 9 shoot as brother dies in Canada Next StoryTaapsee Pannu finally reacts on Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli’s ‘sasti copy’ comment  