Janhvi Kapoor fixes her wedding venue, bridal attire for marriage, looking for suitable groom

Janhvi Kapoor is much in news for her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena. Not just this, she is also grabbed the eyeballs for her link up with Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khattar. While the two choose to stay silent on their relationship status, Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed her wedding plans, venue and details of her bridal attire. As Janhvi Kapoor is the face of Brides today, she spoke about the kind of man she likes and what Sridevi used to think about her choice.

Talking about her preferences, Janhvi Kapoor said, "He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me." On the related note, she said that Sridevi didn't trust her choice of man. “Yes, and she would say that she doesn’t trust my judgment in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily." Adding more to the same, she said, “Mom and dad were very dramatic about it (dating). (They would say) ‘when you like a guy, come to us and we’ll get you married.’ And I’m like what!? You know we don’t have to get married to every guy we like. Like we can be chill also."

Revealing her wedding plans, she said, "I want something that’s real and intimate and close to who I am. I don’t need anything big and fancy. I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and happen in Tirupati. I’m going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari sari and there’s going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love - idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer."

On Koffee with Karan season 6, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she would like to look out for dating options on Zomato rather than any dating app. She said, "I'm more likely to look for dating prospects on Zomato or something so I’d look for people who are going to the same restaurants as me and know what their food preferences are.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar are often seen together. Recently, Jahnvi was also spotted at Shahid Kapoor's baby boy's birthday bash. This made Netizens believe that Janhvi is now a part of the family. In fact, on Koffee with Karan when brother-sister Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor were seen together for the first time, giving an interview, Arjun claimed that Ishaan is always around Janhvi and would buildings to meet her.

Though the couple deny being in a relationship, their closeness and chemistry make us wonder if they start dating each other anytime soon!

