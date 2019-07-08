Image Source : TWITTER Ahead of Super 30 release, Hrithik Roshan opens up on Kangana Ranaut: Bullies have to be treated with patience

After shifting the release date of his upcoming film Super 30 to avoid a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya, Hrithik Roshan has now opened up on the Queen actress. Hrithik Roshan, who is returning to the big screens after the 2017 film Kaabil, has been on a promotional spree of the upcoming movie Super 30, which is all set to release on July 12. Ahead of the film's release, Hrithik spoke about how he manages to stay away from controversies and not respond despite provocation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik was asked about his views on how Kangana Ranaut had not left any opportunity to take digs at him. "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor", Hrithik Roshan was quoted as saying to the daily.

Furthermore, the actor added, "Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened’ people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new’ and ‘refreshing audacity’, without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years".

When quizzed about legal case with Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan told Hindustan Times that there is no such case with the actress since "apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India".

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan said that he decided to shift Super 30 release date to save the film from being "desecrated by yet another media circus".

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, meanwhile, will see him take on the role of real-life mathematics wizard Anand Kumar, who teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology. The film releases on July 12.