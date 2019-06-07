Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan's romantic number with bestie Priyank Sharma to be out soon; see pictures

Hina Khan who stole Cannes 2019 with her grace and elegance is all set to steal your heart again. Bigg Boss besties Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma will be soon seen romancing on screen in Arijit's song, Raanjhana. Priyanka Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared the picture.

He writes, "SOON ! @realhinakhan @arijitsingh #ranjhanaa: @pawanraikwar"

The shooting of the song has been completed. Seeing 'PRIHINA' on screen romancing with each other will be a visual treat. Not just this, Hina Khan will be turning a bride for this song. There are pictures as a shred of evidence to it.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma will play on-screen couples in Arijit Singh's song

A few days ago, Priyank Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared the news, "Trust me with one thing you guys have no freaking idea of how wonderful I am feeling right now while typing this . YOU GUYS HAVE NO ****ING CLUE . ITS ALWAYS JUST THE BEGINNING FOR ME. small or big doesn’t matter ! I hope to entertain you guys till my last last breathe !

P.s : let’s do this one my bestest friend @realhinakhan , TIME TO ROMANCE THE **** OUT OF YOU @rockyj1 I know you love me RO."

On the work front, Hina Khan has called it quit to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 temporarily. She walked Cannes 2019 Red Carpet for the first time and grabbed a lot of appreciation for her looks. She will be soon seen on the big screen and has already started shooting for her upcoming movie.