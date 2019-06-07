Hina Khan's romantic number with bestie Priyank Sharma to be out soon; see pictures

Hina Khan who stole Cannes 2019 with her grace and elegance is all set to steal your heart again. Bigg Boss besties Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma will be soon seen romancing on screen in Arijit's song, Raanjhana. Priyanka Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared the picture.
He writes, "SOON ! @realhinakhan @arijitsingh #ranjhanaa: @pawanraikwar"
The shooting of the song has been completed. Seeing 'PRIHINA' on screen romancing with each other will be a visual treat. Not just this, Hina Khan will be turning a bride for this song. There are pictures as a shred of evidence to it.
A few days ago, Priyank Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared the news, "Trust me with one thing you guys have no freaking idea of how wonderful I am feeling right now while typing this . YOU GUYS HAVE NO ****ING CLUE . ITS ALWAYS JUST THE BEGINNING FOR ME. small or big doesn’t matter ! I hope to entertain you guys till my last last breathe !
P.s : let’s do this one my bestest friend @realhinakhan , TIME TO ROMANCE THE **** OUT OF YOU @rockyj1 I know you love me RO."
View this post on Instagram
I don’t expect anything when I do a project ! Every project for me is a learning to get better in the next . I am not the best , honestly I don’t want to be the best because that takes away the beauty of me LEARNING something new every time i come up with a project . YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN ANGELS FOR ME in true form . The kind of support I get from you guys means so much to me , so much . I have been lucky I guess and I don’t know if I deserve all this or no but THANK YOU for making a fucking middle class boy who never in this world thought that can even face the camera or will get a fucking chance to face the camera . I promise I won’t be disappointing you guys when it comes to entertaining you all 🙏🏻 Bahot bahot bahot shukriya aap logon ka ek ladke ko ye mauka dena ka Aur itna pyaar dene ka . Trust me with one thing you guys have no freaking idea of how wonderful I am feeling right now while typing this . YOU GUYS HAVE NO FUCKING CLUE . ITS ALWAYS JUST THE BEGINNING FOR ME 😇 small or big doesn’t matter ! I hope to entertain you guys till my last last breathe ! P.s : let’s do this one my bestest friend @realhinakhan , TIME TO ROMANCE THE FUCK OUT OF YOU 😍😉🔥 @rockyj1 I know you love me RO 🤗 P.s 2 : I would have told you guys to ignore my ‘FUCKS’ but you know what DONT because I am fucking emotional right now . LOVE YOU ALL ❤️❤️ - PRIYANK SHARMA #raanjhana #arijitsingh
On the work front, Hina Khan has called it quit to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 temporarily. She walked Cannes 2019 Red Carpet for the first time and grabbed a lot of appreciation for her looks. She will be soon seen on the big screen and has already started shooting for her upcoming movie.