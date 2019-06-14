Deepika Padukone shares husband Ranveer Singh’s BTS video from film 83, calls herself ‘supportive wife’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone shares husband Ranveer Singh’s BTS video from film 83

Deepika Padukone, who has recently joined the star cast of her next film 83 in London, is enjoying the good view of her husband playing cricket these days. Ranveer Singh is all set to portray legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on the big screen and there is no denying that he is working hard for it. Now that he has his supportive wife by his side, both onscreen and offscreen, the process will definitely become more fun for him. On Thursday night, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a video of husband Ranveer Singh from behind the scenes of their film 83 and left the fans in awe.

The actress shared a superzoom video in which Ranveer Singh can be seen playing cricket on the ground as Deepika cheer for him from the stands.Whiel sharing the video, DP wrote, "Being the supportive wife on and off the field." For the unversed, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romi Bhatia in the film 83. Romi is Kapil Dev’s loving wife. Check out the video here-

[Instagram] "Being the supportive wife on and off the field #83TheFilm " -Deepika's latest story 😌❤ pic.twitter.com/9Bm1H4r6dH — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) June 13, 2019

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh interestingly welcomed wife Deepika Padukone as she joined the film. Not just the actor, but other stars like Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khatter and others also welcomed ‘bhabhi’ Deepika onboard. Saqib Saleem, who will be seen as Mohinder Amarnath shared the picture and captioned it as “ Welcome to the film bhabhiji @83thefilm.” while Chirag Patil wrote, “Welcome to @83thefilm squad @deepikapadukone”. The sweetest message was from Sahil Khatter who will be essaying the role of Syed Kirmani in the film. Sahil shared Deepika and Ranveer’s bat and ball boomerang video and wrote, “Bhaaaanbheeee Mele Laja Babu Ke Nandu Ki Bhaaaanbheeee. Welcome to the 83 Squad @deepikapadukone.”

Talkinga bout her role in the film, Deepika had told TOI, “I am so glad that Kabir came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.” Interestingly, Deepika Padukone has known Kapil Dev’s wife Romi for a long time since her family has a background of sports.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page