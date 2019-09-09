Asha Bhosle’s 86th birthday celebration pictures from Dubai are full of fun

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her 86th birthday on September 8th, 2019 and to make the occasion even more special she took off to Dubai. It was after a long gap of 17 years that she celebrated her birthday with family and close friends. The pictures from her birthday celebration are pure bliss and the singer was seen wearing a blue and pink saree cutting her huge birthday cake.

On her birthday she even received a special birthday wish from her didi aka Lata Mangeshkar who took to her Twitter to share a post and wrote, “Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka Janamdin hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo hamesha swasth rahe aur khush rahe.” Not only her even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished veteran singer. She shared the message sent by him and captioned it as, "On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievements have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada."

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka Janamdin hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo hamesha swasth rahe aur khush rahe. https://t.co/wlX0431jyw — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 7, 2019

On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievents have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada @JustinTrudeau @CanadianPM @narendramodi @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/ax4F59MI1e — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 8, 2019

Coming back to the birthday pictures, they were shared by Asha Bhosle herself on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “Celebrated my Birthday at my restaurant in Dubai!! Surrounded by my lovely staff, guests who came to see me and my wonderful family!! Couldn’t have brought my birthday in any better Thank you so much for everyone who came to see me, it means a lot and thank you to everyone who organized this!!”

Asha Bhosle started her career in the 1940s. With a career spanning over six decades, the 86-year-old, she has given her fans several hit songs like Parde Mein Rehne Do from Shikar, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from Caravan, Dum Maro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, etc. In 1997 she became the first Indian singer to be nominated for the Grammy Award, for Legacy, an album with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan.

