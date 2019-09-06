Arjun Rampal shares Ganesh Chaturthi celebration video from Holland

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Rampal shared a video of Ganpati Celebrations in Holland

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram to share a video of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Holland. Captioning the video, he wrote 'Holland is the orange capital of the world. Every year the locals celebrate the Ganesha festival there, with their best produce. #ganeshchathurthi #Ganpatibapamorya'

A large sculpture of Lord Ganesh made out of oranges could be seen in the video.

Ganesh Chaturthi remains one of the favorite festivals of Bollywood stars and is celebrated with high energy across the country. The celebrations are not only limited to India but spreads across many countries where Indians live.

Earlier this week Arjun was heavily trolled for posting a picture of a luxury car stuck in the Mumbai but he hit back and gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently welcomed their son Arik Rampal into the world. Previously, Arjun was married to supermodel Mehr Jesia for 20 years, the couple parted their ways in 2018.