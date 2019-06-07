Arjun Kapoor proceeds the trolls who comment on his age different with actress, model Malaika Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor reacts to the trolls commenting the age gap between the two

The couple made official that both were dating after Malaika Arora divorced her former spouse Arbaaz Khan. The power couple has become one of the favorite couple of Bollywood. However, the Half Girlfriend actor had the perfect reply to all the trolls who commented on the age gap between the partners. Just after making it official that he is dating Malaika, a troll commented him humiliating the actor for dating a woman elder to him. The troll further took it to his twitter claiming that Arjun hated his dad for marrying Late Sridevi who was younger to him.

Several memes were made regarding this and the trolls continue to make fun of the couple. The actor later tweeted a concrete response. “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. You are @Varun_dvn’s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP,” The troll responded by deleting the most controversial tweet and sent her apology to both Arjun and Malaika.

Rumors were spread time and again regarding the wedding, which has been denied by both of them, yet their mutual friend Karan Johar dropped hints on his famous chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Arjun Kapoor is all set to appear on the big screen with his latest movie India’s Most Wanted. Where the makers held a special screening in Mumbai, Bollywood celebs were present. Both Arjun and Malaika posed together as a couple for media and became the showstopper.