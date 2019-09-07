Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aparshakti Khurana shares throwback wedding picture to wish wife Aakriti on 5th anniversary

Dangal actor Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja completed five years as Mr and Mrs on Saturday, and the actor can't stop gushing about his "most beautiful" wife. Sharing a black and white photo of the couple from their wedding ceremony, Aparshakti posted on Instagram: "Five years to this beautiful moment with the most beautiful @aakritiahuja #HappyAnniversary #Kuckoo."

Aakriti also took to the image sharing site and wrote: "Five years flew by like five minutes with you. #HappyAnniversaryBub."

Aparshakti Khurana has had the most amazing journey in Bollywood so far. While the actor has not played the mainstream hero yet, his supporting characters have made an impact on the audience with every film. Looking back at his journey so far, the actor told IANS: "Initially, after the success of 'Dangal' when I hoped that a lot of offers will come my way, many a times people (casting directors) couldn't place my face for a character as they had a strong image of the village boy I played in 'Dangal'. I think now finally good roles are coming my way."

Recounting an incident, he said: "It was the screening of 'Dangal'. During the interval when people came out, I asked them how did they like it. Some of them just said, 'Where were you in the film?' "When I said, 'Sir, I am playing the brother of Geeta and Babita... I am playing Omkar', they said that I look very different from a village boy in real life. "I took it as a compliment but later when I realised that that image was limiting casting directors to place me in any other role, I was a little upset. It was 2016 then."

On the work front, Aparshakti has films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Street Dancer 3D in his kitty.

