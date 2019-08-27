Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Amy Jackson reveals gender of her first child in heart-touching video

Amy Jackson is 35 weeks pregnant and is going to welcome her first child with George Panayiotou soon. Recently, in a special party, Amy Jackson revealed the gender of the first child to be born to them!

New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 9:32 IST
Amy Jackson reveals gender of her first child in heart-touching video

Amy Jackson who is known for her roles in movies like Singh is Bliing, Ekk Deewana Tha, Freaky Ali and many other South Indian movies like Yavedu, Gethu and more is much in news for her pregnancy. Amy Jackson is 35 weeks pregnant and going to welcome her first child with George Panayiotou soon. Amy Jackson is often seen on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump, which adds beauty and glows to the actress's face. Recently, in a special party, Amy Jackson revealed the happy news of the first child to be born to them! While in India, confirming the gender of the baby before it is born is an offense, in some countries it is celebrated and seems to be auspicious. 

It had been the gender reveal party thrown by Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou . Amy could be seen as cheerful and excited. She took to her Twitter handle to share the big news with all her fans too! She wrote, " "We’re having a........ 

Amy Jackson reveals It's a BBOY as she is seen in a blue dress at the party. Amy Jackson did not reveal the news of her pregnancy at first. However, in March she announced her first pregnancy and got engaged to George in May. 

⌛️ #week35

Well, we wish a lot of happiness and smiles to the couple!

