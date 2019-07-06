Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan remembers good old times on off day, shares pics with Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he did not do anything on an off day and reminisced about old times. Amitabh on Friday tweeted a string of photographs of himself along with late veteran stars like Rajesh Khanna and Shashi Kapoor. He also posted a few stills from the film "Laawaris".

"When you get a freak off day from a schedule that works you non stop 'eternally'. You never know what to do. So I did nothing and reminisced old times," he captioned the images.

T 3216 - When you get a freak off day from a schedule that works you non stop 'eternally' .. you never know what to do .. so I did NOTHING !😴 .. and reminisced old times !! pic.twitter.com/5tR2mebWi8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 5, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan’s social media game has always been very strong. The actor speaks his mind out through his various tweets and even treats his fans with many throwback pictures. Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan lightened up the mood for Mumbaikars with a meme taking a dig at the woes caused by the rain. On Tuesday, Big B took to Twitter to share a meme which has a snapshot from the video of the popular song "Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahani". The song, from the film "The Great Gambler", was picturised on Amitabh and Zeenat Aman as they took a boat ride. Big B found the picture fit to the situation in Mumbai, where the roads are clogged with water as rain continued to disrupt normal life for the fourth consecutive day. "Jalsa hote hue," Amitabh posted with the picture which also had a blurb saying: "Bhaiya Goregaon lena". Jalsa is the name of his residence in Juhu.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has a number of interesting films in his kitty. The actor has just wrapped up shooting for Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and is currently shooting for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Also. Big B has a South India film called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the making as well.