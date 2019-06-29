Amid break up rumours, Rohman Shawl leaves adorable comment on Sushmita Sen’s picture with a baby

Rohman Shawl leaves adorable comment on Sushmita Sen’s picture with a baby

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s break up rumours were still going around that the couple indulged in some PDA, putting all the rumours to rest. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with a baby and her beau Rohman Shawl left an adorable comment on the post. The actress wads travelling in a flight when she made friends with a baby and travelled with it. She captioned the image saying, “Children have a way with me...I belong!!! We flew together...literally!!! Introducing my little #newfriend #kiara #precious #munchkin #happiness #children #love, I love you guys!!!”

Soon after Sushmita shared the picture on her Instagram, boyfriend Rohman Shawl commented on it saying, “MY BABY with a baby.” This comment clearly shows that all is well between the two love birds and they are as much in love as they were before. Check out-

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship has been the talk of the town for a long time. The duo keeps on sharing mushy posts about each other. Their Instagram profiles are filled with PDA and netizens can't have enough of it. From attending wedding ceremonies to marking their presence at Bollywood parties, Sushmita and Rohman made sure to grab eyeballs with their charismatic bonding. However, Rohman's latest post suggests that he is no longer in a relationship with the former actress.

It might disappoint many of their admirers but Rohman has shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story. ''So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating... It's alright!! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don’t put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you!!," he wrote.

"So you expect your partner to treat you right because you are in a relationship with them? If someone doesn’t treat you right and you are still with them, its your fault!! Love yourself," he wrote further.