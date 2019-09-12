Ali Fazal and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot to work in a film on Agatha Christie's Death on The Nile

Actor Ali Fazal has bagged yet another big project alongside "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot in a film which will be based on author Agatha Christie's "Death on The Nile". Ali's participation in the on-screen modern-day adaptation of the novel comes after his titular lead role in "Victoria & Abdul."

The film will explores the investigation Hercule Poirot sets upon due to certain mysterious events that occur on a cruise ship on the Nile. A murder. As the investigation goes on and a handful of suspects come into question, several of the suspects also meet their demise, further deepening the mystery.

The film, to be directed by Kenneth Branagh, is said to be a follow up to the hit "Murder on the Orient Express". Death On The Nile has previously been made in 1978, starring legends, including Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Mia Farrow and others.

Talking about the same, Ali told Bombay Times, “Yes, I am a part of this wonderful journey and I am looking forward to it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels, so this is special.” About director Kenneth Branagh, he said, “Kenneth is a master of his craft and I’m excited to be directed by him. And what a stellar cast to join hands with on this project!”

It goes on floors later this month in London and parts of Europe.

-With IANS Inputs

