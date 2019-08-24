Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan celebrate Dahi Handi with Azad and AbRam. Pictures and videos inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan celebrate Dahi Handi

Janmashtami which marks the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with much fervour across the country. Just like all of us, Bollywood stars too celebrated the birth of Krishna Kanhaiya with much fervour and enthusiasm. They even took to social media to wish their fans and followers on this auspicious day.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the festival of Janmashtami in a unique way. Both the stars celebrated the festival with their munchkin. While Aamir shared a video with Azad breaking dahi handi, SRK's pictures with AbRam and his friends have already gone viral on social media.

In the clip shared by Aamir we can see Azad on Aamir's back. He breaks the handi repeatedly with a coconut. As the colourful earthen pot falls apart, a packet of treats falls down. We can see Aamir's wife Kiran Rao recording the entire fun video on her phone.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami,” Aamir captioned the post.

Meanwhile, SRK was seen recording AbRam and his friends enjoying Janmashtami celebration on a camera. Check out the photos below.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Dahi Handi with son

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced his next project yet. The actor is busy with his collaboration with Netflix. On the other hand, Aamir has started preparing for his next Lal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.