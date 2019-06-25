83: Ranveer Singh and other stars stopped hugging co-star Pankaj Tripathi on sets for THIS reason

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh and other stars stopped hugging co-star Pankaj Tripathi on 83 sets

Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen playing the role of former team India manager PR Man Singh in Ranveer Singh starrer 83, has got 3 injured ribs but the actor is still continuing shooting for the Kabir Khan film. The actor is going through a lot of pain as he shoots for Kapil Dev’s biopic and it is said that his co-stars like Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Vik and others have even stopped hugging him in order to not cause him any more pain.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his injury and the film and said, "Ranveer and the cast have stopped hugging me, fearing they will hurt me. I have been advised against lifting weights, and making sudden movements. We also have a physiotherapist on the set to attend to my injury." Pankaj also told the newspaper that keeping his severe condition in mind, director Kabir is currently shooting scenes which are not physically demanding for him.

Talking about the training he underwent for the film, Pankaj Tripathi had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "I was good at bowling and fielding and I am hoping to brush up my batting skills while prepping for this film. I will also meet Man Singh ji and talk to him about his experiences. For now, I have been given some books and documents to refer to."

While Pankaj will take on the role of former team India manager PR Man Singh, the lead role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is being played by Ranveer Singh in the biopic. Pankaj Kapoor earlier said that he is an admirer of director Kabir Khan’s work and was sold to the script just after he heard it. "It was an emotional ride for me while going through the script. At some of the places I was in tears. I am really inspired with the whole journey of Kapil Dev. From when I heard the script, I was certain that I wanted to be a part of this film," the actor said in a statement.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. "83" is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

