Zwigato trailer OUT: Kapil Sharma as food delivery boy in social satire impresses fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Zwigato trailer

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited film Zwigato, helmed by Nandita Das, will hit the theaters on March 17. Ahead of its release, the makers released a new trailer of the film which also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead role as Kapil's wife. In Zwigato, the comedian will be seen playing the role of a delivery boy Manas. Sharing the trailer, the ace comedian took to his social media and wrote, Ting Tong!Aapka Zwigato trailer deliver ho gaya hai! Please rating dena mat bhooliyega, Zwigato Trailer Out Now! #ZwigatoOn17thMarch."

The film is set in Bhubaneswar and captures the lives of invisible 'ordinary' people that are hidden in plain sight but keep the societal machinery well-oiled with their sustained efforts.

The slice-of-life film is about an ex-factory floor manager who loses his job during the pandemic. Later, he finds work as a food delivery rider, where he has to contend with the world of ratings and rewards. Kapil is shown as a complete family man. He finds it difficult to spend time with his wife, Shahana. Then, his wife takes up work in order to support their family. As an order gets cancelled, the trailer's final scene shows an irate Kapil smashing his phone. He says that the organisation expects him to chase incentives and be a good boy.

Scenes like the one where Kapil’s son asks, “Papa, ye fal hai ya sabzi (Is this a fruit or a vegetable?) and he responds, “Humein kya pata, hum kabhi khaayein hain kya? (How would I know, I have never eaten it)” leaves you in a deep thought about the plight of food delivery riders.

Filmmaker Nandita Das' much-awaited film Zwigato has already been screened at the Toronto International Festival and the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The film is about a man who loses his job during the pandemic and then works as a food delivery rider and grapples with the world of ratings and incentives.

Latest Bollywood News