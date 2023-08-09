Yaariyan 2 new poster out: First look of Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri and Meezan Jafri

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The makers of 'Yaariyan 2' released the first look poster.

.Makers of the upcoming film Yaariyan 2 unveiled the first look poster, starring the dynamic trio of Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri. Divya Khosla Kumar too shared the first look and wrote in the caption, “With the blessings of my Mamma, I share with you all the poster of my film #YAARIYAN2 directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru. Need all your Love. Teaser will be out tomorrow #staytuned”.

The poster looks intriguing. A part of the poster reads, “Cousins by blood and friends by choice”. It gives hints at the relationship shared between the cast. Soon after the first look was dropped, fans thronged the comment section. One user wrote, “All the best”. Another wrote, “Cannot wait for your Yaariyan 2 it will be a blockbuster. Divya di all the best for Yaariyan 2.”

Apart from the trio, the film will also star Priya Prakash Varrier, Meezaan, Television actor Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Ranjan, and Warina Hussain. The sequel will be showing new faces to the big screen and netizens are quite executed for the musical.

The motion poster of the film was dropped the previous year and looked all things vibrant and cool. Actor Pearl V Puri had dropped the poster and captioned, “Finding friendship in family and family in friends! Coming back to is the beautiful story of #Yaariyan2 My first film! MY debut! Shower your love like you always do let’s all fly high together!!”

First part Yaariyan was released in 2014 and taught us quite a lot of things, which were all about friendship and love. The first part was headlined by Himanshi Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh.

