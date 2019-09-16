Monday, September 16, 2019
     
Yaaram Poster Out: Prateik Babbar shares first look of his upcoming rom-com

The first poster of Yaaram starring Prateik Babbar, Ishita Raj has finally out. The romantic comedy is slated to release on October 18.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2019 15:49 IST
Yaaram Poster Out: Prateik Babbar shares first look of his upcoming rom-com

Actor Prateik Babbar who was last seen in a negative role in Chhichhore has released the poster of his upcoming romantic-comedy Yaaram. The film which revolves around the chemistry of three friends also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, Anita Raj, Subha Rajput, and Dalip Tahil. The first look was shared by the actor himself on his social media which already became a topic of discussion amongst the movie buffs.

The poster shows a tagline which said “Fall Apart to Fall Back Together” and the three leads with their back towards us with the hashtag sign. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “the poster for our new film @hashtagyaaram in cinemas october 18th #2019 @siddhanthkapoor @its_ishitaraj #YaaramTeaserPoster #yaaram in cinemas 18/10 #2019.”

Have a look:

the poster for our new film @hashtagyaaram in cinemas october 18th #2019 @siddhanthkapoor @its_ishitaraj #YaaramTeaserPoster #yaaram in cinemas 18/10 #2019 ❤️

The film has been directed by debutant director Ovais Khan and produced by Vijay Mulchandani under the banners of Yashvi Films. Yaaram has been shot in Mauritius and has a lot of songs which are been composed by directors Sohail Sen, Jeet Gannguli, Rochak Kohli, Nayeem-Shabir with the lyrics penned by Kumaar. The film will hit the theatres on October 18, 2019.

