War Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s action-drama refuses to slow down

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, which hit the screens on October 2, is witnessing a dream run. Even after 15 days after the film release, big numbers haven’t stopped pouring in. Fans are not just in love with the high-octane action sequences in the film, but the actors have impressed the masses with their stellar skills as well. This is the first time that viewers experienced Hrithik and Tiger together on the big screen, who are not just great dancers but two of the most handsome men in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan has lately emerged as the king of the box office. His last film Super 30 also turned out to be a blockbuster and now with War, he has taken over the crown. Revealing latest numbers, Taran Adarsh said, “#War emerges 10th highest grossing #Hindi film... 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #War... #KabirSingh moves to the 11th position, while #Uri is on 12th. #India biz.”

On Monday, War crossed Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh’s box office collection and earned Rs 280.60 crore. Now, the film stands as the highest grosser of the year, leaving behind Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat and Mission Mangal.

War clashed on the box office with Amitabh Bachchan South superstar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. While the film witnessed good numbers in the south, it failed to bring the viewers to the theaters in the north. The periodic drama, however, received good reviews from all corners.

