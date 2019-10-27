Working with Shoojit Sircar a dream come true: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal will be teaming up with Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh biopic

Biopics are currently the flair of the season in Bollywood and looks like actor Vicky Kaushal doesn't want to miss any chance to work in a biopic. The actor who is already set to work in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw will also be seen in the biopic of Sardar Uddham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky says it's a dream come true for him to be working with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar in the upcoming biopic "Sardar Uddham Singh".

Vicky Kaushal said, "It's a dream come true for me to be working with Shoojit Sircar because it's a very different process of acting and making a film when you are working with him,"

The actor will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

"This story and character really appealed to me and the way that Shoojit da wanted to present 'Uddham Singh'... revolutionary to the audience. That really appealed to me. The take on it is really fresh and I am looking forward to it," he added.

Actor Irrfan Khan was originally supposed to play Udham Singh. The film will witness an unprecedented massive shoot schedule across various countries this year.

A Rising Sun Film Production, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film is slated to release in 2020. Vicky is currently busy shooting for his Karan Johar produced horror flick Bhoot where he will be seen with Bhumi Pednekar.

(With IANS inputs)