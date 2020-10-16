Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REDCHILLIESENT Us to food-Jo tere khatir tadpe pehle se hi, kya usse tadpana, tweets Red Chillies Entertainment

Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday posted a video on its official Twitter handle to mark the 75th anniversary of World Food Day. Taking a line from Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film Raees's song, Zaalima, the production house captioned the video: "Us to food - Jo tere khatir tadpe pehle se hi, kya usse tadpana, o zaalima!."

The video features Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Amy Jackson and Alia Bhatt.

Clubbing the scenes from Shah Rukh's 'Chennai Express', Boman's 2014 release 'Happy New Year', the video showed the aforementioned actors eating food.

Us to food - Jo tere khatir tadpe pehle se hi, kya usse tadpana, o zaalima! 🥺#WorldFoodDay pic.twitter.com/I7NHnfoanR — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) October 16, 2020

The theme for this year's World Food Day 2020 is “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future.” World Food day marks the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

"Behind our food, there is always someone who produced, planted, harvested, fished or transported it.

This #WorldFoodDay, we want to thank these #FoodHeroes who, no matter the circumstances are helping to grow, nourish & sustain our Earth globe europe-africa," Tweeted FAO.

Thanking the Food heroes in 7 different languages, FAO wrote "To our #FoodHeroes around the Earth globe europe-africa we say...Thank you!"

On this #WorldFoodDay, tell us who is your food hero and why! 👇https://t.co/CdpA0cRXvw pic.twitter.com/MSROsPlZBD — FAO (@FAO) October 16, 2020

Behind our food, there is always someone who produced, planted, harvested, fished or transported it.



This #WorldFoodDay, we want to thank these #FoodHeroes who, no matter the circumstances are helping to grow, nourish & sustain our 🌍



👉https://t.co/HNWhepNn7e pic.twitter.com/DThIihKOiz — FAO (@FAO) October 14, 2020

Appreciating the efforts of the farmers, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, tweeted "This World Food Day, @MOFPI_GOI recognizes and appreciates the efforts of the farmers' who work on the land and bring food to our tables. Let us pledge to reduce the food wastage and ensure that no grain goes to the bin. #WorldFoodDay2020."

This World Food Day, @MOFPI_GOI recognizes and appreciates the efforts of the farmers' who work on the land and bring food to our tables. Let us pledge to reduce the food wastage and ensure that no grain goes to the bin.#WorldFoodDay2020 #AnnaDevoBhava #SahiPoshanDeshRoshan pic.twitter.com/IzVZ97UbOB — FOOD PROCESSING MIN (@MOFPI_GOI) October 16, 2020

