Tumhari Sulu completes 2 years: Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia share emotional posts

Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu released on 17th November 2017. The film was a hit at the box office and the actress won many awards for her performance in the film and also, Neha Dhupia made her presence felt in the film. Today, both Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia took to social media and shared heartfelt posts as Tumhari Sulu turned 2 years.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan shared a video and wrote, "Thankoo #Sulu for re-affirming my belief that #MainKarSaktiHai . 2 years to the release of #TumhariSulu today and i continue to receive love for it...Ever so grateful to all of you... and to YOU Last but not the least Thankoo @kedar.teny for being the raison d’être for this film".

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia shared pictures from the sets of the film and wrote, "As We complete Two years of #tumharisulu today .... I can’t thank @atulkasbekar @sureshtriveni @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @ellipsisentertainment @manavkaul @vjymorea and ofcourse @balanvidya enough times for making me a part of #sulu s world . Also saying this for the th time ... @balanvidya I adore you".

