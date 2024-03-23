The Sabarmati Report's shooting wraps, Raashi Khanna shared BTS pictures with Vikrant Massey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey wraps shooting for The Sabarmati Report with Raashi Khanna

After the immense success of 12th Fail, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey will be seen in the film The Sabarmati Report. Along with him, Yodha actor Raashi Khanna will also be seen playing an important role in this movie. A few days ago, a spectacular teaser of this film was released, which received a positive response from the audience. And now the shooting of the film was completed on Friday. Raashi took to her Instagram to confirm this news. Along with that, the actor posted some BTS photos with Vikrant and the film's director Ranjan Chandel.

On Friday, Rashi Khanna shared the latest pictures on her official Instagram handle. In these photos, Raashi can be spotted on The Sabarmati Reports' set. In the second photo, she and Vikrant Massey are seen posing with the film's director. "And it’s a wrap for #thesabarmatireport where we chased some truths and deadlines. Here’s to the power of stories and the voices that need to be heard. Cannot wait for you all to see this story unfold on the big screen.! Also, extremely grateful to have worked with this dedicated and wonderful team.!" read her caption.

When will The Sabarmati Report be released?

The story of Raashi Khanna and Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report is based on the Gujarat railway incident of 2002. Yes! you read that right, Vikrant's next is based on the Godhra incident and Gujarat riots. Apart from him and Raashi, Jawan actor Riddhi Dogra is also going to be seen in an important role in this movie. The film will be released on the big screen on May 3, 2024.

