IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff steal hearts with their performance | WATCH

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22. The first match is set to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Some of the top Bollywood superstars are set to make their presence felt at the stadium with their energetic dance performances. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff created a stir amongst the crowd with their electrifying performance with hit tracks including Bala, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Desi Boyz.

In the opening ceremony, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff began the ceremony with the song Saare Jahan Se Achha followed by the song Habibi. Akshay Kumar then performed on his hit track Bala from his film Housefull 4. Tiger Shroff also performed on his song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from his film War.