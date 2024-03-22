Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff steal hearts with their performance | WATCH

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff steal hearts with their performance | WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performed at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony with hit tracks including Desi Boyz, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. Scroll down to read more.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2024 19:29 IST
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22. The first match is set to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Some of the top Bollywood superstars are set to make their presence felt at the stadium with their energetic dance performances. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff created a stir amongst the crowd with their electrifying performance with hit tracks including Bala, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Desi Boyz. 

In the opening ceremony, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff began the ceremony with the song Saare Jahan Se Achha followed by the song Habibi. Akshay Kumar then performed on his hit track Bala from his film Housefull 4. Tiger Shroff also performed on his song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from his film War.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement