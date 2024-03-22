Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner granted bail in snake venom case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav who was involved in the snake venom smuggling case has been granted bail. Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court granted bail to Elvis Yadav, under NDPS Act and Wildlife Protection, Noida Police had sent Elvis Yadav to jail. He was lodged in Luxor Jail of Gautam Buddha Nagar for the last 5 days.

On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes. Noida Police had imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvis Yadav. 29 NDPS act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug-related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act.

For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

Elvish Yadav is a popular social media influencer and has posted videos and pictures of himself, showcasing his 'luxurious' lifestyle. His Instagram posts are full of his music videos with popular personalities and his pictures with luxury cars like Mercedes and Porsche.

