Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. House of the Dragon 2: Makers UNVEIL two distint trailers, series set to release on THIS date

House of the Dragon 2: Makers UNVEIL two distint trailers, series set to release on THIS date

The makers on Thursday unveiled two separate trailers of House of the Dragon 2. The first season of franchise concluded with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) murdering Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy)'s son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault).

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2024 14:36 IST
House of the Dragon 2 trailer
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER House of the Dragon 2 will premiere on June 16.

The makers of House of the Dragon dropped two separate trailers on Thursday for its season 2. The first season of House of the Dragon concluded with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) murdering Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy)'s son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). Taking place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, season 2 of House of the Dragon will officially mark the start of the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war, according to Variety.

The series will premiere on June 16. The first trailer focuses on Rhaenrya, Prince Daemon, and their forces on Dragonstone, while the other focuses on the King's Landing team of Alicent, her father Otto, and her children King Aegon and Prince Aemond.

This second season of House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood. 

Watch the trailers: 

Emma D'Arcy returns as Rhaenya Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaena Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen.

New faces joining the series include Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Other newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong. 

The cast of the upcoming season also includes Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Phoebe Campbell, Bethany Antonia, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor drops BTS pic from sets of Deva, says 'Making movies is magic'

Also Read: Preity Zinta drops throwback video of dance rehearsals with Shah Rukh Khan | WATCH

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement