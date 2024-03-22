House of the Dragon 2: Makers UNVEIL two distint trailers, series set to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER House of the Dragon 2 will premiere on June 16.

The makers of House of the Dragon dropped two separate trailers on Thursday for its season 2. The first season of House of the Dragon concluded with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) murdering Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy)'s son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). Taking place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, season 2 of House of the Dragon will officially mark the start of the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war, according to Variety.

The series will premiere on June 16. The first trailer focuses on Rhaenrya, Prince Daemon, and their forces on Dragonstone, while the other focuses on the King's Landing team of Alicent, her father Otto, and her children King Aegon and Prince Aemond.

This second season of House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood.

Watch the trailers:

Emma D'Arcy returns as Rhaenya Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaena Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen.

New faces joining the series include Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Other newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

The cast of the upcoming season also includes Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Phoebe Campbell, Bethany Antonia, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

