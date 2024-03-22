Shahid Kapoor drops BTS pic from sets of Deva, says 'Making movies is magic'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon.

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for his next Deva, on Friday treated fans with a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the film. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the BTS picture from Deva sets wherein he can be seen listening to director Rosshan Andrrews.

The photograph shows the movie set is fully prepared for the shoot, with lights in the backdrop.

Shahid is seen in a black t-shirt and denim trousers and the actor's hairstyle and rugged physique draws attention.

"Do what you love and you don't need to work another day in your life ! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA,'' he captioned the picture.

Netizens reaction

Soon after Shahid shared the BTS pic, his fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Shahid on fire.'' ''Roshan sir in swing,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Bhai bhai bhai ke... wow can't wait for Deva.''

Deets about Shahid's role in Deva

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a thrilling and perilous journey of investigation.

Deva is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

More about Deva

Pooja Hegde stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film. The film also has Pavail Gulati in an important role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrews, known for Malayalam films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

