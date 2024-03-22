Preity Zinta drops throwback video of dance rehearsals with Shah Rukh Khan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Preity Zinta shared a throwback video on Instagram

Preity Zinta, one of the most popular actresses of her era, took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share a throwback video. In the video, the actress can be seen rehearsing for her dance performance with Shah Rukh Khan. In her post, she mentioned how she had no sleep for 2 nights and felt like a 'zombie'. She also remembered how SRK brightened her day with his 'easy charm and timely jokes'.

Check out the video:

''This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for 2 days and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day & the rehearsal with his easy charm & timely jokes. The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in Jiya Jale,'' she wrote along with the video.

Netizens reaction

Soon after Preity shared the video, fans were quick enough to react to it. One user wrote, ''Veer Zara not a movie its Emotions.'' ''Peak bollywood era,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''This was included in The outer World of Shah Rukh Khan and you were rehearsing for shows. Forever Veer-Zaara.'' Most of the Instagram users simply dropped heart emojis.

For the unversed, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in several films together including Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Na Ho, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, among others.

Meanwhile, SRK made his blockbuster comeback to the big sceens in 2023 by delivering three back-to-back all-time blockbusters. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects, however, several reports of him prepping for Tiger vs Pathaan are currently doing rounds.

