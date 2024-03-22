Sidhu Moosewala's father, baby brother feature on iconic Times Square billboard | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Times Square Billboard.

Late singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur were recently blessed with a baby boy. The newborn was also named after his late brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala. Fans of the late singer were happy to hear the good news and believed that he is the soul of Sidhu Moosewala. Now, a video featuring Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh and the new born featured on the iconic Times Square Billboard.

A page named Ludhiana Live shared a video and called it a 'big moment'. ''Big moment for Sidhu Moose Wala: His dad and newborn baby’s photo shining bright in New York’s Time Square,'' reads the caption along with the post.

See the viral video:

The viral video features several pictures including one of Balkaur Singh with his newborn. Another picture shows similarities between the late singer and the newborn.

Soon after the video went viral, many social media users expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Big moment for times square.'' ''Paida hotai hii billboard par,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Singh is back.''

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after he was killed in Punjab. He posted on facebook and said, 'With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag."

Moosewala was the only child of his parents- mother Charan Kaur, 58, and Balkaur Singh, 60. According to sources, his parents opted for the IVF technique and had gone abroad for the procedure last year. The family had at that time requested that the news should not be made public till the procedure becomes successful.

Moosewala, who had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was murdered on May 29 that year.

