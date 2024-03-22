Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, series creator says 'we're shooting it in..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cillian Murphy recently won an Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will reprise his role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders film.

Speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama The Town, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be reprising his beloved role in the upcoming film version of the British crime drama, Variety reported.

"He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth," Knight confirmed.

Peaky Blinders originally premiered on BBC Two overseas (its final two seasons moved to BBC One), but after the show arrived on Netflix its popularity exploded. The series finale aired in April 2022, but Knight never hid his intentions to continue the story in a movie.

Meanwhile, Cillian is basking in his Oscar glory. Earlier this month, he bagged his first Oscar for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, capping a glittering awards season that saw him snare a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and other prizes.

At the Academy Awards Murphy triumphed over Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Murphy is the third Irish actor to win the best actor Oscar, following Daniel Day-Lewis, who was born in London but holds Irish citizenship, and Barry Fitzgerald who won in 1945.

Meanwhile, Cillian is also geared up for another big project titled Steve, which he'll produce and act in. Director Tim Mielants, who worked with Cillian on Peaky Blinders will again join forces with the actor for Steve. Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Steve, however, it is being speculated that it will premiere on the platform in 2025.

