'Looking forward to being..': Vicky Kaushal on his Love and War co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal is all geared up to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited flick Love and War. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the upcoming film and also his co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's popular podcast show, No Filter Neha, where he said talked about how excited he is about being on the same set with Alia and Ranbir.

''He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I'm really really looking forward for this journey to start because it's not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I'm so looking forward to being on the same set with them,'' he said.

In January this year, Sanjay's production house, Bhansali Productions, announced the 'epic saga' on social media and also unveiled its release date.

The post featured the name of all three lead star along with their signatures.

See the post:

Not only Bhansali Productions but Alia and Vicky also shared the same post on their respective social media accounts. Congratulating Vicky, his father Sham Kaushal commected to the actor's post and wrote, ''Congratulations & blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da.''

Love and War will mark Vicky Kaushal's first film with legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, the filmmaker has previously worked with Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor in his debut Saawariya. Love and War will release on the occasion of Christmas next year.

