Stranger Things to Bridgerton: Bingeworthy series on Netflix you can watch anytime

Every series has been tailored to captivate the audience from horror to romantic. Binge-watching your favourite shows has become a routine or ritual to follow whenever one has holidays! From horror to romantic, here are a few series that will transport you into the world of suspense, mystery, action and love.

1. Stranger Things

Stranger Things is set in the 1980s and tells the story of a group of friends who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

2. Wednesday

Wednesday tells the story of Wednesday Addams who attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

3. Manifest

Manifest is the story of 191 passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828 who reintegrate into society. However, disturbing realities come to light, which unsettles them.

4. Money Heist

Money Heist is the story of a national mint and a touring school group that are held hostage by robbers, police believe that the thieves have no way out. Little do they know that the thieves have a bigger plan in store.

5. Bridgerton

Bridgerton is during the Regency era in England and tells the story of eight knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family who attempt to find love.

6. Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is the story of Tommy Shelby, a dangerous man who leads the Peaky Blinders, a gang based in Birmingham. Soon, Chester Campbell, an inspector, decides to nab him and put an end to the criminal activities.

