The Kerala Story box office collection Day 21: Adah Sharma's film registers all-time low numbers

Adah Sharma's film, 'The Kerala Story,' made its theatrical debut on May 5 and has been making waves at the box office despite facing controversies. The movie recently surpassed the impressive milestone of Rs 200 crore in global box office earnings, marking a significant achievement as the first female-centric film to do so. However, following this milestone, the film has experienced a gradual decline in its collection. On its 21st day in theaters, "The Kerala Story," helmed by director Sudipto Sen, witnessed a major drop in its box office performance. Sudipto Sen's film sheds light on the issue of forced conversions and the recruitment of Kerala women by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

According to trade reports, 'The Kerala Story' recorded its lowest collection till date, with an estimated amount of Rs 3 crore on Day 21, May 25. The cumulative collection of the film over the course of 21 days now amounts to Rs 213.17 crore. On May 25, the film achieved an occupancy rate of 12.14 percent.

About 'The Kerala Story':

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.



Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

