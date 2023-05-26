Sunny Leone's Cannes debut brings waves of emotion: 'I’ll tell my younger self to not worry'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone's Cannes debut brings waves of emotion

Sunny Leone made a notable appearance at the esteemed 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She debuted at this year's Festival de Cannes for the premiere of her film, "Kennedy," alongside director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. Sunny shared initial snapshots from the red carpet on Instagram, creating a stir online. Recently, she expressed her emotions and reflections on her Cannes debut, delving into the entire experience.

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, the actress was quizzed about whether she ever thought she would go to Cannes one day. She responded, "Absolutely not. Not even one percent. I’ve had some crazy ups and downs in my life but Anurag Sir picking up the phone and telling me I’ll be good as Charlie changed everything. Just that phone call made me so happy."

The actress went on to talk about how she bagged the role of Charlie in Kennedy. "Even though I had not done an audition in a long time I was confident about delivering my lines but I was super nervous thinking what if they don’t like me. The best thing that happened after he started showing people this film while it was still in the edit is that people who had never spoken to me till now would walk up to me and say oh we saw Kennedy and we really liked your part. Even if nothing else come out of this festival he (Anurag Kashyap) has provided me with so much love, care and respect that I’m forever thankful for it," said sunny.

On being asked about her future plans, she said, "For me it’s a moment I want to cherish. I can’t change the way industry is and start knocking on doors and ask people now will you work with me? I think it’s going to happen like its supposed to happen."

When asked what she would like to tell her younger self, the actress said, "I’ll tell my younger self to not worry. The sun is going to shine tomorrow. Everything I have done till now has not been easy, it hasn’t been handed to me. I had to work hard. So my story of a girl coming from one world entering a completely foreign world and somehow navigating and surviving it is proof that things work out. I’m most grateful to my husband for always being by my side."

