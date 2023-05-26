Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to skip IIFA 2023 in Dubai because of Aaradhya. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to skip IIFA 2023 in Dubai

The highly anticipated International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is set to mesmerise Bollywood enthusiasts. A galaxy of stars has already reached Yas Island for the grand ceremony, accompanied by a star-studded pre-event attended by stars such as Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Farah Khan, and Rajkummar Rao. This year, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will take on the hosting duties, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won't be in attendance due to her commitment to her daughter Aaradhya.

Despite her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, co-hosting IIFA 2023 alongside Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made the decision to skip the prestigious event. Her absence is driven by her dedication to her daughter Aaradhya, who requires her presence in Mumbai for school commitments. While the glittering ceremony unfolds on Yas Island, Aishwarya remains focused on her family responsibilities, highlighting the importance she places on her family commitments.

At the IIFA press conference, Abhishek was quizzed about why Aishwarya wasn’t there with him, and the actor himself revealed that she would miss the event because of Aaradhya’s school.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently graced the illustrious 76th Cannes Film Festival, capturing the spotlight with her radiant presence. Accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, the actress gracefully walked the iconic red carpet, flashing her signature billion-dollar smile for the cameras. Known for her mesmerising looks at Cannes, Aishwarya never disappoints her fans, but this time we had mixed reactions from her fans.

Aishwarya chose a hooded gown with a trail in the picture. A huge bow was also there around the waist of the costume. She chose to wear bold red lipstick and had softly parted, beautiful wavy hair. The internet erupted with discussions as some were captivated by her stunning look while others expressed confusion, turning into fashion critics overnight. Regardless, Aishwarya's ability to command attention and spark conversations with her style remains unparalleled.

