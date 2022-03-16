The Kashmir Files: Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka, list of states which have declared Anupam Kher's film tax-free

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH The Kashmir Files has also received Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation

Highlights Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been going strong on box office

PM Modi also lauded 'The Kashmir Files'

Released last week, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files is one of the most talked-about films as it has garnered equal appreciation and criticism from the audience since its release. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. It depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The film has also received Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation when the makers met him. The film which was released in theatres on March 11 has been made tax free in several states, all of which are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Here's the list of the states who have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Monday (March 14) declared that the state government would make the screening of the Bollywood film tax-free.

Haryana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar watched the film and declared it tax-free on Sunday (March 13). He recalled when he worked in Kashmir for the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defined the movie as a 'heart-wrenching narration of the pain'. He announced that the film should be watched by a maximum number of people.

Gujarat

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel was among the first few leaders to declare The Kashmir Files tax free in his state.

Karnataka

Declaring the film as tax-free in the state, Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, "Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka."

Tripura

Biplab Deb, the northeastern state's chief minister said in a tweet: "The Kashmir Files made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in the state."

Goa

CM Pramod Sawant took to Twitter and declared the film tax-free in the state. He wrote, "The movie makes you numb, leaving you to introspect on why this history was suppressed and hidden from the people. The youngsters of India must definitely watch this movie to know what atrocities Kashmiri Hindus went through."

Uttarakhand

The outgoing CM Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that he has directed the chief secretary to make the film tax-free in the state. The BJP won the recently-held assembly polls in the state.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (March 15), as many as 92 MLA of the opposition BJP in Maharashtra have signed a memorandum demanding entertainment tax exemption for the state.