Thappad Box Office collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu starrer fails to pick-up despite positive reviews

Director Anubhav Sinha's Thappad stars Taapse Pannu in the lead the role. The film ended up with Rs 3.07 crore at the end of Day 1 box office collection

Director Anubhav Sinha's Thappad talks about the problem of domestic violence in our society. Thappad is a story of Amrita played by Taapsee Pannu, who files for a divorce from her husband after he slaps her at a party. The film trailer got thumbs up from the audience and raising the expectation from the film. Thappad became one of the most talked-about films and Thappad too didn't disappoint the fans. The film got raging reviews from the critics and audience who hailed the movie for its idea and expectation. The film managed to open to a decent start considering the fact that it wasn't a big release in terms of screen. Thappad managed to collect little over Rs 3 crore and the first-day box office collection stood at Rs 3.07 crore. Taapsee Pannu starrer was expected to pick up on day 2 considering the positive reviews, however, the film failed to build on from Day 1 collection and is expected to end up with Day 2 collection at Rs 3 crore.

However, looking at the continuous flow of positive feedback about the film we could expect the film to get help from the positive word of mouth publicity.

Thappad was declared tax-free by Madhya Pradesh Government for a few months. In an announcement made on Tuesday, the M.P. government gave Thappad exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message.

The film is the only release of the week and with Sunday we footfall might increase. The film has been facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which has been going rock solid at the Box Ofiice.