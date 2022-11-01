Thank God Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's film struggles at the ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Thank God Box Office collection

Thank God Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's comedy-drama seems to be a disappointment at the ticket window. The film, which is facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Ram Setu, has underperformed at the box office and the returns at the ticket window have been below par since the start. The weekend and Diwali offs, did contribute to growth in the business but the numbers for Thank God are still not promising.

Thank God Box Office Collection Report

Thank God was released in cinemas on October 25 amid a lot of expectations. On its opening day, the film registered a strong opening collection of Rs 8.10 crore. The film’s lifetime collection is predicted to be in the range of Rs 35-40 crore. However, the business of Thank God, which had been struggling since the start, saw negligible growth. According to Box Office India, "Thank God had a dull extended weekend of six days with collections of 26.75 crore nett and with Sunday collections of just 3.50 crore nett there is not much to expect from Monday as the Sunday number is low." ALSO READ: Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar film goes beyond Rs 50 cr mark, know day-wise earnings

"There was the cricket match affect on Sunday but that hardly matters as it would have made little difference to the outcome of the film. The film has not performed even decent business anywhere despite the Diwali period. The mass audiences just never came out for the film and the concept probably holds little appeal for the urban youth. The film has managed around 4 crore nett plus in Gujarat / Saurashtra in six days and this would be a respectable collection if it came outside Diwali."

The first six-day collections of Thank God are as follows:

Tuesday - 7,50,00,000

Wednesday - 5,75,00,000

Thursday - 4,00,00,000

Friday - 2,75,00,000

Saturday - 3,25,00,000

Sunday - 3,50,00,000

TOTAL - 26,75,00,000

About Thank God movie

Thank god features Sidharth Malhotra as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok' where Chitragupta,

played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game. It also features Rakul Preet Singh in a supporting role. Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar (Ishq and Dhamaal) and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer.

