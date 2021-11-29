Tadap: Second trailer of Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer promises intense action, drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AHAN SHETTY Tadap poster featuring Ahan Shetty, Tara Suatria

Tadap release is round the corner and the fans of the film could not be any more excited. The first trailer of the film created a lot of buzz amongst netizens and post that four songs -- Tumse Bhi Zyada, Tere Siva Jag Mein, Tu Jo Mera Ho Gaya Hai and Hoye Ishq Na -- have also been released by the makers. Now as a surprise for fans, a second trailer has also been unveiled. The second trailer of Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria gives us a closer look at the intense film that we were promised.

The trailer is packed with raw and real action moves. There are also some gripping dialogues like 'Saanp ko dudh sirf nag panchami ke din pilaya jata hai baki ke din ghar mai ghusne pe kuchal hi dete hai, and 'beti ne pyar ki tadap suni thi ab baap pyar ki tadap jhelega'.

The trailer also gave a closer look at the high octane actions scenes and a cute love story which has since the start kept the fans on their foot. Ahan's debut performance looks gripping and his role in the film has gotten him a lot of fan following even before the film's release.

The film is Ahan Shetty's debut and also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, 'Tadap' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, features music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

‘Tadap’ is scheduled to release on 3rd December, 2021.