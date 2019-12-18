Street Dancer 3D trailer out; Varun, Shraddha and Nora Fatehi groove like never before

Street Dancer 3D has been directed by Remo D'Souza

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D trailer was launched today at an event in Mumbai. The movie directed by Remo D'Souza also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Aparshakti Khurana and others in an important role. The third instalment of the ABCD franchise is one of the much-awaited movies of 2020.

Set against the Indo vs Pak background, the film is a battle of dance as the name suggests. The contestants belonging to their respective countries dance for victory and primarily to put down each other. While Varun plays a Punjabi munda and represents India, Shraddha is a Pakistani girl. Later, Prabhudeva and Nora also join the gang.

Besides being packed with some unbelievable dance performances, the movie also has Shraddha in an altogether different avatar. The dark kohled eyes and the nose ring are accentuating her look.

For the unversed, Varun shared an emotional note after wrapping the shoot. He also shared some unseen photos on Twitter and wrote: "It's a wrap on 'Street Dancer 3D'. I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected."

Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family pic.twitter.com/FfTDsRHVD8 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 27, 2019

Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

