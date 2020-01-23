Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s film to have fantastic opening

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance drama Street Dancer 3D is going to hit the theaters on January 24. The film is third in the franchise of filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza's popular dance film ABCD. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi are set to play important roles in the film. Street Dancer will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill’s film Panga this Friday. This will affect the box office collections of both films. Let us tell you what the box office collection of Varun-Shraddha’s dance drama on its opening day will be.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Street Dancer 3D is set to release in around 3000 screens which will benefit the film on Day 1. It is expected that the will do the business of about 15 crores on the first day. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Girish said, "The trailer and songs of Street Dancer are very much liked by the youth." This film will specifically force the youth to come to the theaters and watch the film. Further, good word of mouth will benefit the film.

A story from the streets of patiala to Piccadilly Circus 🎪 #streetdancer3d 24 th jan pic.twitter.com/8TeGlDxLNq — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 17, 2020

He further said that the film is an entertaining one that will be liked by the people. Additionally, the characters and cinematography is very appealing on the big screen. This will help to attract the youth further. On the other hand, Panga is an emotional film.

The film stars dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra along with many other dancers. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner and choreographer Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal are also a part of the film. Street Dancer 3D will showcase the India-Pakistan issue through dance and songs, which later transforms into a noble cause.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla, Lijelle D'Souza and Krishna Kumar and directed by Remo D'Souza.

Street Dancer 3D Trailer:

