Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Stree 2 & Bhediya 2: Rajkummar- Shraddha and Varun to be back with their horror-comedies | DETAILS

Stree 2 & Bhediya 2: Rajkummar- Shraddha and Varun to be back with their horror-comedies | DETAILS

Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 will expand Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The films are now scheduled to be released in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 23:37 IST
Stree 2 & Bhediya 2 announcements
Image Source : IMDB Stree 2 & Bhediya 2 announcements

Dinesh Vijan's fascinating horror-comedy universe is about to take off. Stree and Bhediya are still among the most beloved horror comedies in the Hindi belt. Fans have been anticipating the film's development for a long time, and it appears that the time has come. Filming on these projects will soon begin.

On Wednesday, the sequels to Rajkummmar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree and Varun Dhawan's film Bhediya were announced at a Jio Studios event in Mumbai. Stree 2 is all expected to release on August 31, 2024. Meanwhile, Bhediya 2 will hit the screens in 2025. Varun Dhawan took the stage at the event to introduce the sequel to his horror comedy. On the other hand, the complete Stree cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shraddha Kapoor, performed a brief play to announce the next installment.

Speaking of the 2018 release Stree, helmed by debutant Amar Kaushik, it was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K. The horror-comedy emerged as a major critical and commercial success. It is the first installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The film received ten nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards. 

Speaking of the 2022 release, Bhediya, it was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It also featured Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The film was released on November 25, 2022, and it received rave reviews.

Meanwhile, the occasion was graced by several celebrities in Mumbai, like Aamir Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Tiger Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra. 

Related Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Holi proved lucky for Ranbir-Shraddha's film

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Holi proved lucky for Ranbir-Shraddha's film

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's film sees a DROP

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's film sees a DROP

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer sees grow

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer sees grow

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection: Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection: Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark

Also read: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer crosses 50 million views in just 24 hours

Also read: Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks rugged in first look from Ali Abbas Zafar's next

Latest Bollywood News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Top News

Related Bollywood News

Latest News