Stree 2 & Bhediya 2: Rajkummar- Shraddha and Varun to be back with their horror-comedies | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Stree 2 & Bhediya 2 announcements

Dinesh Vijan's fascinating horror-comedy universe is about to take off. Stree and Bhediya are still among the most beloved horror comedies in the Hindi belt. Fans have been anticipating the film's development for a long time, and it appears that the time has come. Filming on these projects will soon begin.

On Wednesday, the sequels to Rajkummmar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree and Varun Dhawan's film Bhediya were announced at a Jio Studios event in Mumbai. Stree 2 is all expected to release on August 31, 2024. Meanwhile, Bhediya 2 will hit the screens in 2025. Varun Dhawan took the stage at the event to introduce the sequel to his horror comedy. On the other hand, the complete Stree cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shraddha Kapoor, performed a brief play to announce the next installment.

Speaking of the 2018 release Stree, helmed by debutant Amar Kaushik, it was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K. The horror-comedy emerged as a major critical and commercial success. It is the first installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The film received ten nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

Speaking of the 2022 release, Bhediya, it was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It also featured Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The film was released on November 25, 2022, and it received rave reviews.

Meanwhile, the occasion was graced by several celebrities in Mumbai, like Aamir Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Tiger Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra.

Also read: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer crosses 50 million views in just 24 hours

Also read: Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks rugged in first look from Ali Abbas Zafar's next

Latest Bollywood News