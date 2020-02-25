Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film drops on Monday

Image Source : TWITTER Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan Box Office Collection Day 4

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, is ruling the box office like a King. The film hit the jackpot on its opening day and earned Rs 9.55 cr. Even on the weekends, the film managed to garner a decent total and it looks like that it will cross 50 cr mark by the end of the first week. On the first Monday after release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection stands at Rs 36 cr approx. According to Box Office India, the film earned Rs 4 cr on Monday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known to showcase quirky characters on the big screen. In the film, he is seen playing the role of a homosexual and also sports a nose ring. While the film doesn’t come with preaching or declaration of a social message, it shows how a family reacts and deals with the fact that their son is a homosexual and loves another man. Ayushmann had said, "When I decided to back Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, my intention was clear that I wanted this film and it's message to reach as many families and homes as possible.”

While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is trending well at the box office, it is also facing competition from Vicky Kaushal’s film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor is seen in the horror genre for the first time and people are liking him as well. Earlier it was said that Vicky Kaushal had changed the release date of his film to avoid a clash with Ayushmann’s Bala. However, the two stars came face to face with their films on February 21st.

Talking about the clash Vicky Kaushal said, "I think mera aur Ayushmann ka dhaga jud gaya hai. From Koffee With Karan to hosting award shows together to our films releasing on the same date. National award also we received at the same time. So we are somehow connected. In reality, the practical thing is that it is quite impossible to get a solo release. Bollywood makes more films than the number of Friday's in a year. So it is difficult to get a solo release. Clashes are bound to happen.”

#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

